Coach Appiah urges collective efforts towards AFCON win

James Kwasi Appiah, former coach of the Black Stars has said it will take the collective efforts of all stakeholders to see Ghana break the 41-year Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) jinx.

The Black Stars have not won the AFCON in 41 years and are seeking for the opportunity to break that jinx at the next competition in Cote D’ Ivoire.

Coach Hughton was handed a 21-month contract to take charge of the senior side after being the Technical Advisor under former Coach Otto Addo who led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Appiah, who had a brief stint with Chelsea FC told GNA Sports that, “If we want to win trophies, we must make sure everyone is playing their role well, and automatically we would achieve success”.

According to him, not only the coach had a huge task to undertake, but the management and playing body also had their parts to play to win more trophies for the nation.

“If we want to win, we need to make sure that in all aspects of the game itself, everyone has to play his part well. The management has to play their managerial role well, as well as the technical team and the players should also put in their best. When the three come together, there is no way we cannot win a trophy,” he said.

He noted that he was of high hopes that the team would perform well under Chris Hughton at the 2023 AFCON to be staged in Cote D’Ivoire next year.

The gaffer urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars as they take on the Palancas of Angola in a two-legged encounter to march on to the continental competition.

James Kwasi Appiah during his tenure as Head Coach of the Black Stars, became the first black coach to send Ghana to the World Cup in 2014 and led the team to finish fourth in the 2017 AFCON which was staged in Gabon.

Chris Hughton, five days ago, released his 25-man squad who would be in action for the nation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The likes of Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo have all made it to the final list of the 62-year-old.