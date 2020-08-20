The United States has recently sent a string of wrong signals to separatist elements advocating “Taiwan independence,” seriously damaging China-U.S. relations and posing real threats to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In July, the U.S. State Department approved the recertification of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles for Taiwan. In August, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan, regardless of provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques which allow no official interactions between the United States and Taiwan. A week later, a U.S. destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Such deliberate and provocative moves have seriously violated basic norms of international relations, challenged China’s bottom line and violated the U.S. political commitment to China.

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship.

It cannot be more obvious that some U.S. politicians are playing the “Taiwan card” to seek political self-interest and contain China’s peaceful development.

The external forces and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces are currently the greatest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They are the greatest risk source that may lead to the conflict crisis in the region.

Washington should have a clear mind that China will never compromise on its core interests. The country has the resolve, full confidence and sufficient capability to thwart any form of interference by external forces and separatist acts of “Taiwan independence.”

Recently, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command has organized exercises in the Taiwan Strait and to the north and south of the strait to further test and improve the joint combat capability.

The exercise has fully demonstrated China’s determination and capability to oppose separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces. It is also a clear warning to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan that borrowing the strength of foreign influence will never succeed.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is the trend of history. No individual or force can stop it from happening.

Those who play with fire will get burnt. The U.S. side should ditch its illusions and political calculations. It should abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, but not make any attempt to challenge China’s red line.

The DPP authority should also avoid taking chances and stop destroying the political foundation of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.