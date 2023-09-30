Congo to participate in Belt and Road Forum

China’s invitation for the Republic of the Congo to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation shows the “excellence” of Congo-China relations, Congolese Minister of International Cooperation and the Promotion of Public-Private Partnership Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso said on Friday evening.

He made the remarks at the reception held in the capital of Brazzaville, celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“This invitation shows the excellence of the relations between the two countries,” he said, expressing his high expectations for this event scheduled for October.

Noting the upcoming 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2024, the Congolese minister said the Congo-China comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership has enabled the realization of numerous projects beneficial to the country’s development.

“In the future, we hope that this cooperation will continue, strengthen, and above all diversify,” he said.

For her part, Chinese Ambassador Li Yan affirmed that the traditional friendship between China and Congo continues and is further consolidated.

“Those who make friends by sincerity gain eternal friendship. China and Congo set a good example of people-to-people cooperation,” she said.