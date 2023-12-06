COP28: Zindi, ITU and Huawei Join Forces for AI solutions

More than 3000 Zindians from 100 countries contributed to ITU AI for Good Challenges on Zindi

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Huawei, and Zindi jointly announced the winners of the AI/ML for 5G-Energy Consumption Modelling Challenge solutions as part of an official COP28 side event, Crowdsourcing AI Solutions for Climate Change. The AI/ML for 5G challenge, coordinated by ITU, sponsored by telecommunications giant Huawei, and hosted on the Zindi platform for data practitioners, asked participants to use machine learning models to improve the energy consumption of 5G networks. Reducing energy use in 5G networks presents an opportunity to significantly reduce the climate impact of telecommunications.

“Through these competitions we gave away more than $46,000 in prizes to winners all over the world. This is helping our users get ahead and upskill on real-world machine learning challenges while also helping to combat the climate crisis and help organisations succeed,” said Celina Lee, Zindi CEO and co-founder. “I’m incredibly proud of our contributions to the SDGs, including SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 13 (Climate Action). I look forward to bigger and better AI for Good challenges in 2024.”