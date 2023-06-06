Court grants bail to 21 suspects over attack on Daboya Police Station

The District Court, Tamale on Monday granted bail to 21 suspects arrested over an attack on the Police Station at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Amadu Issifu, upon listening to arguments from the defence counsel, granted the suspects bail of GHc6, 000 each with one surety to be justified.

The case was adjourned to June 23, 2023.

The suspects were charged on four counts of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit rioting with weapon, rioting with weapon, conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing unlawful damage and causing unlawful damage.

On Friday, June 02, Police arrested about 118 persons for attacking the Police Station at Daboya.

The attack on the Police Station was triggered by the recent conflict at Lukula in the district.

The conflict at Lukula was believed to have stemmed from a land dispute between Gonjas and the Mamprusis at Lukula.

The suspects were taken to Tamale for screening, where 87 of them were released, and the rest put before the court.