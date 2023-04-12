Court grants bail to one of the alleged killers of soldier

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has granted bail to Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, one of the accused persons alleged to have been involved in the murder of Trooper Sheriff Imoro, a soldier, at Ashaiman Taifa.

Rakib, who had been charged with dishonestly receiving, was granted bail by the court on health grounds after his lawyer pleaded that the accused person was battling a stomach ulcer.

He was granted bail on the sum of GHS150,000.00 with three sureties, and two were to be justified with landed property.

Justice Simon Gaga, the Judge, after hearing from lawyers on both sides, granted the bail even though there was no medical form to that effect, and the counsel representing four out of the six accused presented Rakib as sick, saying, “I am inclined to believe so”.

He said the bail was granted on health grounds to enable Rakib to seek medical attention.

Justice Gaga, however, ordered the prosecutors to file disclosure before the next adjournment date of April 25.

Two of the accused, Abubakar Sadick and Samuel Tetteh, however, complained that they were not fed well and had too much heat in the police cells.

At its last sitting, the Ashaiman Circuit Court remanded the accused into Police custody for playing various roles in the robbery of Imoro Sherrif, the trooper of the Ghana Armed Forces, who was murdered at Ashaiman Taifa.

The accused persons, Samuel Tetteh, Abubakar Sadick, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Safianu Musah, Yussif Mohammed, and Gafaru Abdul Karim, were in court for the second time to plead for bail.

Mr Abdullah Fatahu, a lawyer, represented Rakib, Musah, and Karim, who were on trial for dishonestly receiving.

However, Yusif Mohammed, another accused person who also pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly receiving, was represented by a new Lawyer, Shahadu Mohammed.

The Prosecutor, Superintendent Sylvester Asare, the Director Legal, CID Headquarters, cited the severity of the case and said the public interest dominated the presumption of innocence, and therefore, all accused persons were remanded in the interest of the public.

The severity of the matter should not permit bail until investigations are concluded, he added.

Presenting the facts of the case, Supt. Asare said on March 4, 2023, the Police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashaiman Taifa.

He said a team of Police Officers, upon reaching the place, retrieved a blood-stained knife, a backpack containing an iPad, a Ghana Card, an NHIS card, and a military uniform belonging to the victim, who was a soldier with the Third Battalion of Infantry at Sunyani.

He said investigations revealed that the slain soldier went to visit his female friend at Ashiaman Newtown at about 22:30 hours on March 3rd and left for home at about 01:30 hours on March 4, 2023.

However, he was allegedly attacked by Tetteh and Sadick at Ashaiman Taifa with the purpose of stealing his mobile phone.

He added that the two succeeded in stabbing him and robbing him of his iPhone, explaining that the stolen phone was, subsequently, sold to Ibrahim for GHS300.00, who re-sold it to Safianu for GHS350.00.