Mr. Charles Azagba, Chairman of the Adaklu District COVID-19 Taskforce Thursday disclosed that the District currently has only one active case.

He said over 60 suspected cases were investigated out of which 10 tested positive to the Coronavirus.

Mr. Azagba, who is also the District Director of Health, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He appealed to community task forces to enforce the compliance of the directives of the President on the COVID-19 protocols in their communities.

Mr. Azagba also appealed to Assembly members, Chiefs, opinion and religious leaders to lend their support to the taskforce in their communities.

He asked the taskforces to report recalcitrant communities to the District task force for action.

The Chairman said “COVID-19 is real and it is only through compliance of the safety protocols that we can curtail its spread”.

“It is also contagious and dangerous so we should not lose guard, else we will be overtaken by events,” he warned.