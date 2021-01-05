President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented Ghana with the opportunity to resolve some long-standing problems in the health sector.

Delivering the last State of the Nation Address (SONA) for his first term in office, President Akufo-Addo said government took steps to resolve the problem of infrastructure deficit in the healthcare system by building hospitals around the country with the onset of the pandemic.

“We are upgrading district hospitals where they exist and establishing new ones where they do not, we are also investing in our next generation of Ghanaian doctors and nurses,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the pandemic had shaken economies and public health systems the world over, and brought some of the wealthiest and most developed countries to their knees.

“Over here in Ghana, our first priority in fighting the pandemic has been, and will continue to be, the health and safety of our citizens,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana pioneered lifesaving innovations that the World Health Organisation had since sought to replicate elsewhere.

“The nation’s success in tackling the pandemic so far was a testament to the tireless work of our researchers, scientists, advisors, public health managers, frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, contact tracers, and so many others who have dedicated themselves to the fight to keep Ghanaians safe,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said during his first term of governance, 95,000 health workers were recruited into the public health sector.

And to keep Ghanaians abreast of the Covid-19, the President said he had been giving updates through regular broadcasts, which had earned him the name; “Fellow Ghanaians.