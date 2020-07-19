Ecobank, in partnership with the UNFPA and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, has provided logistical support to the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the institutions said the donation was to equip the school, as their final year students returned to campus to prepare for their examinations, in the wake of the COVID-19 challenge.

Together, the partners provided temperature guns, basic medications to restock the school’s infirmary, detergents, sanitizers, PPE and toiletries to enhance personal hygiene.

Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director, Finance at Ecobank, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank, Mr. Dan Sackey, was quoted as saying; that the bank since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana, had supported the nation’s COVID-19 response in numerous ways, including, providing GHC1.3 million to the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

The Bank also supported the vulnerable by actively being involved in the feeding of head porters during the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi, and contributed immensely, through the Ghana Association of Bankers, to support Ghana’s efforts at fighting the virus”.

Today’s presentation, he said, is an intervention to reduce the impact of the pandemic, whilst looking forward to further future support.

He, accordingly, urged the students and staff to comply strictly with the Ghana Health Service and World Health Organisation protocols on hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing”.

On her part, Dr. Claudia Donkor, Programme Analyst: Reproductive Health and Humanitarian Assistance at the UNFPA said; “UNFPA is excited to be partnering with Ecobank and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals in supporting the State School for the Deaf.

As part of its mandate to ‘leave no one behind’, including Persons with Disabilities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, UNFPA is delighted to be providing 300 Dignity Kits and face masks, as well as Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on adolescent sexual and reproductive health and obstetric fistula to the students of the school.

It is our hope that the items would be of immense benefit to the students, in addition to offering protection from COVID-19. UNFPA-Ghana remains committed to ensuring that every young person’s potential, including those with disabilities, are fulfilled.”

The Group Financial Controller for the Tobinco Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel Gyapanin, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Group, Nana Amo Tobbin I, said “Tobinco Group believes in extending an arm of support to the vulnerable in society.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Isaac Arthur, who spoke on behalf of the school’s management team thanked the companies for their generous donation.

He called on individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the worthy examples of Ecobank, Tobinco and the UNFPA.

