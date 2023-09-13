Cycling: Tour Du Ghana Begins

The flagship event of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) starts from today, September 13 at Olebu in the Greater Accra Region.’

The 349.1km race is expected to attract over 150 cyclists from all over the country.

According to the Secretary General of the GCF,, Mr. Shabaan Mohammed, they expect an interesting and very competitive five days event.

He noted that anyone can win because all the cyclists are performing well in recent times.

He said the recent PruRide was an example as the winner was not a surprise because anyone who has trained and prepared well can win.

He commended the Cycling Clubs who have always contributed to the standing and success of the Federation.

Mr. Shabaan thanked the sports media for promoting Cycling as one of the top five Federation.

He specially mentioned the following companies who have supported the Federation.

The National Tour Du Ghana is sponsored by DerbyWheel – The globalised model of the International Pro Keirin cycling races business base in Korea, S. Sports, Promasidor Gh Ltd (Cowbell), Riyahd Construction, IIQRA Ltd, Carbon AV, Divine Group International Clinic and Spatarial Construction.

The 2023 Tour Du Ghana is fully supported by the Africa Games 2023 LOC, Ghana Olympics committee, National Sports Authority, Ministry of youth and sports, Lite Blue Events, Prime Dan Hand and Lizz World Consult.