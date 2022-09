UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat/Afro pop Artiste Danny Lampo over the weekend performed in the UK at the READING Pride and LGBTQ+ show.

Danny Lampo who is Known as the King of Afro beat in Berkshire, UK is one of the few Ghanaian artistes promoting and selling Ghana and West Africa in the diaspora. His songs are rotating on every radio station in the UK, including BBC radio.