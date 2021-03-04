Some Residents in Tema who converged at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Vaccination Center were on Wednesday left in distraught as the exercise was delayed for a about two hours.

Some of the residents who are within the aged groups and others with underlying health conditions category had told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that they got to the vaccination center as early at 07:00 hours.

Their agitation was necessitated by lack of communication by any health officials after waiting for about two hours.

Madam Alberta Annan, a resident said, “I came together with my 91-year-old mother around 07:00 hours because we thought the exercise will start at 07.30 hours. My father got here at 06.30 hours join a queue for us, at that time chairs were not even arranged so we sat at the STC yard”.

Mr Beloved Williams, another resident, said “though I got here at 07:00 hours, it’s already past 10:00 hours. I am prepared to wait because it is important to get vaccinated as life is precious”.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, used persuasive communication skills to apologize and explain to the people the reason for the delay.

He explained that as part of the arrangement, the Vaccinators early in the morning started the exercise inside the clinic with nurses and other frontline health professionals to ensure that they took their jab.

Mr Annang-La told the GNA: “I am in charge of the metro and there is nothing I cannot calm down, when people are agitated, I have a way of talking to them to be calm, now there is calm and I believe the exercise will flow without any difficulties”.

He said together with the Metropolitan Director of Health, schedules would be map-out for a smooth process of the exercise in the metropolis.

The TMA Chief Executive said: “We will review the process, adopt the appropriate schedules to make it convenient for both the Vaccinators, Nurse and the Resident to participate in the vaccination exercise without hitches”.

Mr Annang-La said announcement vans would go round the metropolis and alert people after the schedule has been put in place.