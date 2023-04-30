Democracy has disempowered us – Chief

The Chief of Mahodwe in Agona Swedru and Gyaasehen of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Donkor IV has bemoaned the current state in which traditional rulers find themselves, stating that they have been rendered powerless, unlike before.

This, he blamed on the introduction of democracy and its associated human rights where subjects have refused to respond to summons by a chief, and have challenged the chief to resort to a court action, claiming that he or she has the right to respond to the summons or not.

He said in such instances, what the chief can do is to report the matter to the police, but the police will in turn tell the chiefs that they no more have such powers to force people to appear before them.

According to Nana Kwame Donkor, this situation remains a great worry to traditional rulers as it has turn to produce miscreants in the society.

He noted that even during the colonial era, traditional rulers played a meaningful role in the governance system, even in the area of arbitration, where petty offences were referred by the court to the traditional rulers to resolve.

He however expressed regret why traditional rulers are now sidelined in this era of democratic governance, make the chieftaincy institution seemed irrelevant, because of human right.

By Robert Ayanful