Diverse Views Greet COVID-19 Restrictions Ease In Tamale

The lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions has generated diverse views and arguments, among some residents of Tamale, with some welcoming the decision while others think it is too early to make the wearing of facemasks optional.

Some felt it was a relief after two years of doing unusual things to protect them from the pandemic, others thought it was uncalled for to make the wearing of facemasks optional.

They argued that there was the need for the wearing of facemasks to remain mandatory for a while until the government became certain that the entire Ghanaian population was vaccinated to prevent the unprecedented spread of the virus.

They shared their views with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale in reaction to the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who announced it on Sunday night in his 28th update on measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus.

The President, during his update, announced the lifting of restrictions including wearing of facemasks imposed as a result of the emergence of the disease.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, a 69-year-old tricycle driver, expressed worry that with the lifting of the restrictions, people would engage in lifestyles that would lead to the spread of the disease to endanger the lives of the few careful ones.

On the other hand, Lady Nadia Esi Nyame, a shop attendant at Lamashegu, said the President’s decision to lift the restrictions was long-anticipated and that it had taken off the burden of buying facemasks for herself and her children, who wasted it often.

She noted that spending about GH¢50 on facemasks alone every month was becoming a problem, saying with the lifting of the restrictions, such an amount would be redirected to “buying something else as times are hard.”

Mr Gafaru Mohammed, a student of the University for Development Studies, described the lifting of the restrictions as a relief for him as someone, who used medicated glasses, saying, “wearing facemasks coupled with eye-glasses for long hours was such a discomforting thing to deal with.”