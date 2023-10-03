Dormaahene worried about perception of bias in the judiciary

The Dormaahene , Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has expressed concerns about political interference and the perception of bias in the judiciary.

In an interview on Ghanaweb, he encouraged citizens to critique judgments constructively but discouraged insults. He called for transparency, emphasizing that judges should always act in the best interest of justice.

He touched on the former president’s comments about the Supreme Court and emphasized the need for careful consideration of these matters and highlighted the importance of citizens not losing confidence in the judiciary.

He again advocated for a balanced approach that allows individuals with dual citizenship to participate in politics while maintaining the integrity of the political system.

The Dormaahene also pointed out the need for accessible and affordable voter registration processes to ensure that all eligible citizens can exercise their right to vote.

He again raised concerns about the management of Ghana’s natural resources, particularly gold and oil and called for policies that empower Ghanaian citizens to participate in resource extraction and benefit from the country’s wealth, rather than allowing foreign entities to control these industries.