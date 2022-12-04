Dr Bernard Okoe Boye enskinned health development chief

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has been enskinned as “Alafee Bonzali Naa (health development chief) in Tamale.

Gulkpe-Naa Alhaji Abdulai Alhassan, Paramount Chief of Tamale conferred the title on Dr Boye when he led officials of the NHIA to pay courtesy call on him at his palace in Tamale.

The call formed part of the tour of the northern part of the country by the NHIA officials to interact with chiefs and other stakeholders on the need to increase enrollment onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Gulkpe-Naa Alhassan, during the enskinment, said the chieftaincy title was in recognition of Dr Boye’s contribution to education and health needs of the people.

He said, “This chieftaincy title is a symbol to welcome you to the region, and to acknowledge you as the chief responsible for health and development.”

He appealed to the NHIA to take the necessary steps to address some of the challenges confronting their clients.

Dr Boye said the chieftaincy title conferred on him was among other things a symbol of closeness between the NHIA and the people of the region.

He said, “It tells me that this title is not a personal title but a call to duty and a responsibility to salvage the lives of the people through solid policies and programmes.”

He gave assurance of government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the people through the implementation of the NHIS and called on the citizenry to enroll onto the scheme.

The NHIA delegation later visited the Yoo-Naa Abdulai Andani, Paramount Chief of Savelugu to solicit his support, and to inform him of government’s plans to revamp the sector.

Yoo-Naa Andani commended the delegation for the visit and appealed for the provision of more infrastructure and to deliver effective services to the people.