Dr. Olumide Explains Three Marriage Types Shaping Modern Relationships

Life coach and relationship expert Dr. Olumide Emmanuel recently outlined three distinct models of marriage during an interview on TVC’s Your View, offering insights into how each framework influences family dynamics.

His analysis, monitored by News Ghana, emphasized that recognizing these categories can empower couples to address conflicts and align expectations in an era of evolving social norms.

The first model, termed *traditional marriage*, reflects structures common in prior generations. Here, rigid gender roles define the household: the husband operates as the unchallenged authority, while the wife’s responsibilities revolve around domestic duties. Emotional expression is often muted, with fathers maintaining emotional distance from children and spouses rarely vocalizing affection. While this hierarchy provided clarity, Dr. Olumide noted it frequently stifled women’s autonomy and left emotional needs unaddressed. “Children learned to tiptoe around their fathers,” he observed, “but that silence came at a cost—loneliness disguised as respect.”

In contrast, *contemporary marriages* reflect modern shifts toward gender equality, with both partners often pursuing careers and asserting independence. While this model champions mutual respect, Dr. Olumide warned it risks fostering transactional dynamics. Couples may prioritize individual rights over compromise, leading to financial separateness and power struggles. “When both sides demand unquestioned autonomy,” he explained, “even minor disagreements can escalate. The kitchen isn’t a battleground, but it becomes one when no one wants to yield.” Critics argue this emphasis on independence, while progressive, can erode teamwork, leaving partners emotionally adrift despite shared goals.

The third category, *kingdom marriages*, draws on faith-based principles, framing the union as a spiritual partnership. Here, decision-making and responsibilities are shared through mutual service rather than dominance. Dr. Olumide described this model as prioritizing collective purpose over individual ambition, potentially offering stability through accountability. However, skeptics question its applicability beyond religious contexts, noting that reliance on doctrine may clash with secular values or mask unequal power dynamics under the guise of divine guidance.

Dr. Olumide stressed that no model is universally superior, but understanding these frameworks helps couples navigate challenges like finances, communication, and role expectations. “Awareness is the first step,” he said. “Whether you’re clinging to tradition, redefining roles, or building a faith-centered life, the goal is to choose consciously—not default to what’s familiar.” As societal norms continue shifting, his commentary underscores a pressing truth: marriage, in any form, thrives not on rigid formulas but on adaptability, empathy, and the courage to rewrite inherited scripts.