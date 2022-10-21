Dr. Sampson Obed Appiah Supports BECE candidates

Senior Lecturer at the Sociology Department, University of Ghana, Dr. Samson Obed Appiah has donated pieces of mathematical sets to this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in Peki in the Volta Region.

The gesture was to motivate and encourage them to successfully write their final exams.

In all, over 200 candidates are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Examination Certificate Examination in Peki

Making the presentation, Dr. Samson Obed Appiah wished the candidates well and urged them not to be afraid of the exams.

“I am here this afternoon to encourage you that you should not be worried at all. I want you to know that what you are about to write is not different from what you have been writing in school.

“My Hallmark is to support the education of the youths in Peki hence my decision to donate items to the students,” he noted.

Additionally, Dr. Samson Obed Appiah pointed out that what has touched his heart to support BECE candidates was that he realized that quality education is a bedrock of the country, saying that “if it is not education, I would not to where I am now.”

He lamented that some children are academically brilliant but their parents are financially poor to support their education.

Lack of this, according to him, has informed his decision to donate the items to support the students who would be writing this year’s BECE.

He indicated his commitment and readiness to support the education of the students in Peki.

“My priority is to help the children to grow to become good future leaders in society,” he added.

He used the opportunity to urge the candidates of BECE to avoid examination malpractice which would lead them to the wrong side of the law.

He called on the students not to give up their dreams, saying that they should learn hard to achieve their best results from the examination.

‘We wish the candidates the best of luck in their examinations and pray for God’s blessings upon them before, during, and after the examination,” he stressed.