E.L issues stunning live performance of ‘Chop Life’ on Glitch Sessions

In April, we saw the return of elite Ghanaian rapper, singer and producer, E.L to the scene with his latest single ‘Chop Life’. Now, the rapper has graced the Glitch Africa stage with a stunning live performance of the vibrant tune.

Here, we see E.L issue an energetic performance of ‘Chop Life’ in a colorful and electric setting, backed by the Glitch Sessions band. The band issued an excellent live interpretation of ‘Chop Life’, lacing the party tune with hard-hitting percussion, lush chords and intense guitar riffs, taking the song to the very next level.

Together, E.L and the band delivered a pristine performance for Glitch Sessions! ‘Chop Life’ marked E.L’s first release since announcing his partnership with global music distribution company ONErpm, which is expected to bring more exciting music releases.