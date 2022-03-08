E/R: Rotary Club To Construct Clinic For Berekuso Community

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central has cut sod to construct a clinic for residents of Berekuso Township in the Eastern Region.

The project is estimated at GH¢1.4 million and is expected to be completed in 36 months.

The new clinic will replace the existing CHIPS Compound.

The President of the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, Rotarian Charles Okyere, indicated the project when completed, would bring improved health delivery closer to the residents and contribute towards one of the causes of Rotary.

He said, ‘good health care should be accessible to everyone, that is why Rotary invest in treating and preventing disease in underserved communities.’

He also noted the Club was moved by the state of the CHIPS Compound in the Community when its project team visited it months ago.

As a result, they decided to build a new facility to serve the Berekuso community. The clinic when completed will consist of consulting rooms, an emergency, maternity, male and female wards, as well as modern toilet facilities.

Nana Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso, commended Rotary Club of Accra Ring-Road Central for the good initiative to improve access to health care in his community.

He said, ‘the people of Berekuso appreciates the gesture of the Rotary Club and promised to work closely with you to complete the project on schedule.’

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, which was chartered on April 24, 1986, by the Rotary Club of Accra West is the largest club with 90 members in District 9102 which is made up of Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

To improve the lives of the underprivileged in various communities, the Club has provided educational, water and sanitation facilities, hygiene services, vocational training for young people, and participated actively in immunizations drives.

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring-Road Central is one of more than 46,000 clubs globally that work together to – promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water; sanitation, and hygiene; save mothers and children; support education; grow local economies and protect the environment.