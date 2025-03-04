ECOWAS and Germany Strengthen Ties Through GIZ Programs to Boost Regional Cooperation

In a significant move to deepen collaboration, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently engaged with the German Embassy in Nigeria to enhance bilateral cooperation through initiatives supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The meeting, held on February 27, 2025, at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, highlighted the longstanding partnership between Germany and the regional bloc, with both sides expressing a shared commitment to addressing pressing challenges in West Africa.

ECOWAS Vice-President Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja led the discussions, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties with Germany, a key ally in the region’s development agenda. During the meeting, Tchintchibidja outlined the significant impact of GIZ-supported programs, particularly the Regional Stabilization and Development Fund (RSDF) and the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response System (ECOWARN). These initiatives, she noted, have played a crucial role in promoting stability and development across West Africa.

Tchintchibidja also showcased ECOWAS’s achievements, including the successful implementation of the ECOWAS passport, the establishment of a common external tariff to boost intra-regional trade, and ongoing efforts to introduce a single currency for the bloc. She highlighted the organization’s strides in ensuring food security, fostering economic integration, and creating National Early Warning and Response Centres to mitigate security threats. Additionally, she pointed to the upcoming celebration of ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary as a milestone in the region’s journey toward unity and progress.

However, the Vice-President did not shy away from addressing the challenges facing West Africa. She cited conflicts, violent extremism, organized crime, terrorism, and the adverse effects of climate change as major obstacles to peace, stability, and development. “These challenges pose significant threats to regional peace and stability,” Tchintchibidja remarked, underscoring the need for continued international support.

In response, Karin Jansen, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Nigeria, reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting ECOWAS in four key areas: fostering peaceful and inclusive societies, promoting sustainable economic development, enhancing training and employment opportunities, and addressing climate change and energy transition. Jansen emphasized the shared vision between Germany and ECOWAS, stating, “We are aligned in our efforts to tackle the region’s challenges and create opportunities for economic integration, peace, and stability.”

Jansen also hinted at upcoming government negotiations between Germany and ECOWAS, which are expected to further solidify their partnership and align priorities for future development. The meeting concluded with a video presentation on the RSDF and a visit to the ECOWAS early warning situation room, where participants were briefed on current security issues in the region by Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of Early Warning, and her colleagues Nanténé Coulibaly and Marcel Bossou.

The engagement between ECOWAS and Germany underscores the critical role of international cooperation in addressing complex regional challenges. As West Africa continues to navigate a landscape marked by both progress and adversity, partnerships like these will be essential in driving sustainable development and ensuring a stable future for the region.