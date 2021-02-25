Home Health Egypt approves Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Egypt approves Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Egypt, the country’s drug regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mahmoud Yassin, head of EDA’s Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said that the Russian vaccine was approved after passing assessment tests at the authority’s labs, according to the statement.

Egypt has previously approved China’s Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

Last month, Egypt began a nationwide campaign of COVID-19 vaccination, starting with medical staff of government hospitals.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed told a local TV channel on Tuesday that the vaccination will cost a citizen 200 Egyptian pounds (about 12.8 U.S. dollars) for a two-dose regimen of 21-day duration.

She added that needy families and individuals will be vaccinated for free. Enditem

