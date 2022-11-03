Elect loyal leaders – NDC delegates urged

Mr Sulemana Abdul Mumuni, the Oti Regional Youth Organizer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), seeking election as the Regional Organiser on November 12, has urged delegates to elect leaders who have the party at heart.

He said he believed that those who were loyal, if elected as regional executives, would work hard for victory in the 2024 general election.

Mr Mumuni noted that the NDC won all the parliamentary seats in the region during the last election because of the formidable team as well as the good interventions in place.

He said he had been tried on all angles when it came to party work so given the nod, he would replicate his hard work in the new portfolio as the regional organiser.

“I have the experience when it comes to politics or party work. I was the branch Secretary for Nkwanta Old Town from 1993 to 2000, the Deputy Youth Organizer for Nkwanta from 2001 to 2004 and Youth Organizer in Nkwanta from 2005 to 2008.”

Mr Mumuni said while he was an Assemblyman for Nkwanta East Electoral Area, he became the Deputy Election Director for Nkwanta South and moved to the position of Deputy Volta Regional Youth Organizer and then as Youth Organizer in Oti.

“So going for the Organizer this time around will help pool more votes for the Party come 2024,” he said.