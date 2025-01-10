Electrochem Ghana Condemns Violent Raid on Facility, Urges Government Action

Electrochem Ghana Limited has strongly condemned a violent raid on its facility, which occurred in the early hours of January 10, 2025.

Armed individuals, reportedly claiming affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stormed the facility at around 3:00 am, causing significant disruption and financial losses.

The attackers, armed with cutlasses and firearms, were reportedly led by a known political activist. They ransacked the premises, stealing essential office supplies and large quantities of salt from the warehouse. Several employees were injured in the chaos, raising serious concerns about staff safety. The attack has also had a major impact on the company’s operations.

Electrochem, which employs approximately 1,800 permanent staff and over 3,000 casual labourers during the salt mining season, expressed deep concern over the security risks posed by such violent incidents. The company warned that such attacks jeopardize not only its operations but also the livelihoods of its workers. It further highlighted that these security breaches threaten to undermine the investment climate in the country, potentially deterring both local and international investors.

Since taking over the salt mining concession, Electrochem has made significant contributions to the local community, including the establishment of community pans, an outgrower scheme, clean water infrastructure, education projects, and micro-loan programs aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs.

In light of the attack, the company has called on the government and security agencies to swiftly apprehend and prosecute those responsible. It emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to ensure the protection of businesses, safeguard the local economy, and restore investor confidence.

Electrochem has also urged the public to condemn such violence and stressed the importance of a thorough investigation into the incident. CEO Abdul Razak Adam reaffirmed the company’s commitment to community development and emphasized the need for authorities to prioritize the safety of workers and the stability of the region’s economy. The company hopes that swift justice will serve as a deterrent to future attacks and reinforce the importance of security and peace in fostering economic growth.