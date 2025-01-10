Tony Elumelu Foundation Opens Applications for 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes Across Africa

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s foremost champion of entrepreneurship, has launched applications for its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes, inviting aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across the continent to apply.

This initiative offers an opportunity for participants to access world-class training, expert mentoring, and seed capital funding to scale their businesses.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, the flagship initiative of the foundation, targets both new entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and those running businesses under five years old. This year, there is a particular emphasis on businesses incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green initiatives, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable business practices and technological innovation in Africa. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Another notable programme is the IYBA-WE4A Entrepreneurship Programme, which is a collaboration between TEF, the European Union (EU), and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). Exclusively available to women entrepreneurs, this programme focuses on green business ideas or existing green enterprises. Women from countries including Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, and Togo are eligible, provided their businesses are not older than five years.

In Rwanda, the foundation has teamed up with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Youths and Arts to launch the Aguka Ideation Programme. Aimed at young Rwandan entrepreneurs aged 18 to 30, the programme provides seed capital of $3,000 to help nurture and develop innovative business ideas.

This year’s programmes come at a time when innovation and sustainability are at the forefront of global business discussions. With a special focus on AI and green initiatives, the TEF is pushing for African entrepreneurs to engage in transformative industries, empowering them to address local and global challenges through technology and sustainable practices.

The Foundation’s consistent support for young entrepreneurs, particularly women, highlights its role in fostering inclusive growth across the continent. As Africa increasingly becomes a hub for innovation, initiatives like the TEF Entrepreneurship Programmes are vital for equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to drive economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

With its comprehensive support structure and focus on emerging industries, the TEF is positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of African entrepreneurship. As applications open, the foundation is set to continue its mission to transform business landscapes, providing African entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed on the global stage.