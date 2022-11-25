Empower the youth for development – Government urged

Mr. John Atule, the Bono East Regional Focal Person for You-Net, a non-government organisation (NGO), says the government and other stakeholders must build the capacity of the youth to make them resourceful for national development.

He said the youth formed the highest category of people and were the driving force for national development.

Mr. Atule made the call at the end of a three-day capacity building and skills empowerment training programme for about 25 selected young men at Techiman in the Techiman South Municipality of Bono East Region.

The training was jointly organised by the NGO, a youth empowerment organisation and the German Development Cooperation, also socio-economic empowerment international NGO.

It aimed at developing the trade skills of participants to enable them to establish their own businesses to be economically self-dependent to provide and expand avenues to support the growth of the local and national economies.

The training outline included satellite disc mounting, decoder installation and their repairs.

Mr. Atule advised the participants to use their times and youthful exuberance profitably to become assets but not liabilities to their families and society.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Moses Fiadoso, a participant said the training was an “eye-opener” to them as they had learnt current ideas and skills.

Mr Fiadoso commended the two NGOs for giving them the training at no cost, saying it would be a platform to train and introduce new installers to improve their capacity in the area.