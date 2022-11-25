Rotary, ACGN to deepen working relationship

The Rotary International and African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish an understanding and a cooperative working relationship between both parties.

The MoU will promote mutual institutional interest in ways that are consistent with the mandates, policies, priorities and resources of each party.

A statement issued by the ACGN said a concept note was to be developed within six weeks to operationalise the content of the MoU.

It said Mr Patrick D. Chisanga, Rotary International Director, responsible for Zone 22 (Africa) and Zone 21 (part of Eastern Europe & Middle East) paid a courtesy call on Mr Rockson Dogbegah, the Chair of ACGN on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in his office in Accra, Ghana, on a working visit to discuss strategic collaborations between the two institutions.

The statement said the discussion centred on membership growth of the two Institutions on the African continent and the promotion of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in Africa.

It said time management and punctuality were also discussed and was to be promoted on the African continent to ensure efficiency and productivity in business operations.

The statement said Mr Chisanga was also the Chair of the ACGN Steering Committee Expansion Project tasked to establish Corporate Governance Institutions in Africa.

It said he was recognised at the recent ACGN Excellence Awards as the 2022 ACGN Corporate Governance Personality of Zambia.

The statement said Mr Dogbegah was leading major reforms in ACGN, including the establishment of Corporate Governance Institutions on the African Continent.

It said under his leadership, the Liberia Corporate Governance Association was formed in February this year.

Other initiatives include the establishment of Directors Week Conference and Excellence Awards, with the maiden edition held on November 17, 2022.

The statement said he was also promoting the standardisation of director training and cross border utilization of directors and the promotion of ESG on the African Continent.

The statement said Ms Rosemary Puni, District Secretary of Rotary International, District 9102, Mr Festus Amoyaw, the Assistant Governor of the same district, were part of the entourage.

It said Reverend (Mrs) Angela Carmen Appiah, the Acting Secretary of ACGN, was also present at the meeting.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million business and community leaders, who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe and communities. It has a current membership of 40,000 in Africa.

The statement said Mr Chisanga aimed to grow Rotary membership in Africa to 50,000 by the end of his tenure in 2024.

The mission of Rotary is to provide service, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of businesses, professionals, and community leaders to see the world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe and in communities.

The ACGN is a collaborative network of director membership organizations that promotes effective corporate governance on the African continent and now has 21 members from 20 African countries representing over 20,500 senior executives and directors across the continent.

The mission of ACGN is to develop the institutional capacity of ACGN members for enhancing effective corporate governance practices towards building better private and public sector organizations and corporate citizens in Africa.