Following are the English Premier League standings after Saturday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27 10 30

2. Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29

3. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28

4. Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 26

5. Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29 17 25

6. Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31 14 23

7. Brighton 13 6 4 3 28 23 22

8. Man Utd 12 7 0 5 13 16 21

9. West Ham 13 6 2 5 23 23 20

10. Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 16

11. Brentford 13 4 4 5 19 18 16

12. Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15

13. Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 15

14. Nottm Forest 13 3 4 6 16 21 13

15. Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 12

16. Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 12

17. Luton 13 2 3 8 12 23 9

18. Sheff Utd 13 1 2 10 11 34 5

19. Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 4

20. Burnley 13 1 1 11 10 32 4

Note: Everton deducted 10 points following breach of the Premier League financial rules.