Following are the English Premier League standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27 10 30

2. Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29

3. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28

4. Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 28

5. Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25 17 26

6. Man Utd 13 8 0 5 16 16 24

7. Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31 14 23

8. Brighton 13 6 4 3 28 23 22

9. West Ham 13 6 2 5 23 23 20

10. Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 16

11. Brentford 13 4 4 5 19 18 16

12. Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15

13. Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 15

14. Nottm Forest 13 3 4 6 16 21 13

15. Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 12

16. Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 12

17. Luton 13 2 3 8 12 23 9

18. Sheff Utd 13 1 2 10 11 34 5

19. Everton 13 4 2 7 14 20 4

20. Burnley 13 1 1 11 10 32 4

Note: Everton deducted 10 points following breach of the Premier League financial rules.