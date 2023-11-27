Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Real Madrid 14 11 2 1 31 9 35

2. Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 34

3. Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31

4. Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31

5. Real Sociedad 14 7 4 3 25 17 25

6. Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 24

7. Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 24

8. Getafe 14 4 7 3 17 18 19

9. Valencia 14 5 4 5 16 18 19

10. Rayo Vallecano 14 4 7 3 16 18 19

11. Las Palmas 14 5 3 6 11 13 18

12. Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 15

13. Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15

14. Osasuna 14 4 2 8 16 24 14

15. Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 12

16. Cadiz 13 2 4 7 10 20 10

17. Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9

18. Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8

19. Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 7

20. Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3