Following are the English Premier League standings after Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Arsenal 15 11 3 1 33 14 36

2. Liverpool 14 9 4 1 32 14 31

3. Man City 14 9 3 2 36 16 30

4. Aston Villa 14 9 2 3 33 20 29

5. Tottenham 14 8 3 3 28 20 27

6. Newcastle 14 8 2 4 32 14 26

7. Man Utd 14 8 0 6 16 17 24

8. Brighton 14 6 4 4 30 26 22

9. West Ham 14 6 3 5 24 24 21

10. Chelsea 14 5 4 5 25 22 19

11. Brentford 14 5 4 5 22 19 19

12. Wolves 15 5 3 7 20 25 18

13. Crystal Palace 14 4 4 6 14 19 16

14. Fulham 14 4 3 7 16 26 15

15. Nottm Forest 14 3 4 7 16 22 13

16. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 16 30 13

17. Luton 15 2 3 10 16 30 9

18. Everton 14 5 2 7 15 20 7

19. Burnley 15 2 1 12 15 33 7

20. Sheff Utd 14 1 2 11 11 39 5

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League; bottom three relegated. Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.