Following are the English Premier League standings after Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
1. Arsenal 15 11 3 1 33 14 36
2. Liverpool 14 9 4 1 32 14 31
3. Man City 14 9 3 2 36 16 30
4. Aston Villa 14 9 2 3 33 20 29
5. Tottenham 14 8 3 3 28 20 27
6. Newcastle 14 8 2 4 32 14 26
7. Man Utd 14 8 0 6 16 17 24
8. Brighton 14 6 4 4 30 26 22
9. West Ham 14 6 3 5 24 24 21
10. Chelsea 14 5 4 5 25 22 19
11. Brentford 14 5 4 5 22 19 19
12. Wolves 15 5 3 7 20 25 18
13. Crystal Palace 14 4 4 6 14 19 16
14. Fulham 14 4 3 7 16 26 15
15. Nottm Forest 14 3 4 7 16 22 13
16. Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 16 30 13
17. Luton 15 2 3 10 16 30 9
18. Everton 14 5 2 7 15 20 7
19. Burnley 15 2 1 12 15 33 7
20. Sheff Utd 14 1 2 11 11 39 5
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League; bottom three relegated. Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.