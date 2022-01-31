Ernest Egyir Foundation enrolls 45 youth into skilled training

Ernest Egyir Foundation, a Non-profit charitable organisation, has enrolled 45 youths into various skilled training to promote entrepreneurial skills among the youth and also reduce unemployment in the country.

The beneficiaries drawn from various communities within the Mfantseman Municipality are the first apprenticeship cohort under the Saltpond Skills- Apprenticeship Project (SSAP) by the Foundation expected to be trained between six months to two years, depending on the type of vocation.

They are being trained in Tiling, Hairdressing, Catering, Carpentry and Joinery, Brick Laying and Construction, Plumbing, Electrical Wiring and Fittings among others on the theme; “Securing the Future of the Youth through Skills Apprenticeship”.

The Foundation also provides support for the less privileged and vulnerable in society with entrepreneurial skills to help improve their standard of living.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held in Saltpond, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, a philanthropist and the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, said the training formed part of his social responsibility to support the underprivileged and push them into reaching greater heights.

That would help them in contributing their quota towards the Government’s developmental agenda of the country.

Mr Egyir said the apprentices would be sponsored through their training to graduation and will be given a start-up after completing to enable them to build a better future for themselves.

He called on benevolent organisations and individuals to get on board to assist the youth to support government efforts at reducing the rate of unemployment in the country.

The CEO reiterated that the Government alone could not employ all the youth but when they are introduced into skilled training, they could earn a living without support from anyone.

He appealed to President Nana Akufo – Addo to direct the National Celebration of Founders Day to Saltpond because a lot of political parties started in the Municipality.

Ms Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Mfantseman Constituency, cautioned the apprentices to take advantage of the opportunity to better their lives and eschew laziness towards work.

She pledged her support to the Foundation to empower and develop the youth of Mfantseman saying the move was one of her visions as an MP.

The MP donated five sewing machines, five hairdryers, and an undisclosed amount of money to support the foundation in training the apprentices.