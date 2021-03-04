Ethiopia has returned home in recent days 1,035 stranded nationals from the Middle Eastern countries of Saudi Arabia and Oman, an Ethiopian official said on Wednesday.

Dina Mufti, Spokesman of Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said all but 115 of the 1,035 Ethiopian nationals were returned home from Saudi Arabia with the rest returned home from Oman.

In recent months, Ethiopia has stepped up efforts to return home its citizens stranded in various foreign countries, as part of the government’s newly unveiled “citizen focused diplomacy”.

The Ethiopian government is also working to dismantle sophisticated human trafficking networks, as well as create economic opportunities for nationals with low incomes.