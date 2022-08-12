Events To Follow on August 12

CANADA TO SEND FIRST GROUP OF INSTRUCTORS TO TRAIN UKRAINIAN TROOPS IN UK

Canada will send the first group of military instructors to train Ukrainian troops to the United Kingdom on Friday.

According to Canadian Ministry of Defense, Ottawa will send a total of 225 instructors to the UK.

ESTONIA TO START ANNUAL TWO-DAY NATIONAL OPINION FESTIVAL

The 10th annual Estonian opinion festival, Arvamusfestiva, will be held in the city of Paide on August 12 and 13.

The event serves as a platform to improve debate culture and civic education. It is free of charge and open to everyone in Estonia and beyond who would like to discuss issues of common interest.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA TO ANNOUNCE NATIONAL ELECTIONS RESULTS

The results of the national elections in Papua New Guinea will be announced on Friday. The country went to the polls from 4 to 22 July 2022 to elect the members of the parliament.

JAPAN TO BRING THE FOURTH REACTOR AT OI NPP ONLINE

Japan will start the fourth power unit at the Oi nuclear power plant in the Fukui prefecture operated by Kansai Electric Power Company.

BALLON D’OR CEREMONY TO TAKE PLACE IN PARIS

The Ballon d’Or ceremony of awarding the best soccer players will take place in the Theater du Chatelet in Paris, France. During the ceremony, two most outstanding male and female soccer players of the year will receive their Ballons d’Or. Additionally, the Kopa award will be handed to the best player under 21 years, and the Yachine award will be given to the best goalkeeper.