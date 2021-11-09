Events to Follow on November 9

RUSSIA’S LAVROV TO MEET WITH VATICAN’S TOP DIPLOMAT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See Paul Richard Gallagher in Moscow.

The officials are planning to discuss the current state and prospects of the Russian-Vatican cooperation and pressing international issues.

BELARUSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO BEGIN VISIT TO MOSCOW

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will begin his working visit to Moscow for a meeting of the collegiums of the two countries’ foreign ministries.

The sides will discuss the current issues of bilateral relations as well as international and regional matters.

VENEZUELA’S FOREIGN MINISTER TO TALK ABOUT UNILATERAL SANCTIONS IN MOSCOW

The Valdai International Discussion Club will host a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia in Moscow to discuss the issue of unilateral sanctions against the Latin American country.

CABO VERDE TO HOLD PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION CEREMONY

Jose Maria Neves will be sworn in as the next president of the island nation of Cabo Verde.

EU’S MICHEL TO HOLD ANNUAL SPEECH IN BERLIN

European Council President Charles Michel will deliver the annual speech on the state of Europe in Berlin, titled “We are Europe!”

MEXICAN PRESIDENT TO CHAIR UNSC DEBATE IN NEW YORK

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit New York to chair a UN Security Council debate on corruption, insecurity, exclusion and inequality.