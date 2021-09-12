Events to Follow on September 12

POPE FRANCIS TO TRAVEL TO HUNGARY, SLOVAKIA

Pope Francis will begin his apostolic journey to Hungary and Slovakia, which will last until September 15.

The trip will begin with the pontiff vising Budapest and meeting with the country’s president and the prime minister as well as with local bishops and representatives of the Ecumenical Council of churches. The Holy Mass at Heroes’ Square will round up the visit to Hungary.

The same day the pontiff will head to Slovakia’s capital of Bratislava, where the ecumenical meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature will take place.

CHINA’S MACAU TO HOLD LEGISLATIVE ELECTION

China’s special administrative region of Macau will hold a legislative election.

The region’s 33-seat Legislative Assembly will have 14 members elected directly, while another 12 will be picked by the so-called functional constituencies, and the rest appointed by the chief executive.