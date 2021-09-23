Events to Follow on September 23

LAVROV TO MEET SICA FOREIGN MINISTERS AT UNGA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have a working lunch with foreign ministers of the Central American Integration System (SICA) member states and hold a meeting with representatives of US Jewish non-governmental organizations.

SICA member states include Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic as an associated member state.

The meetings will be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

GROUP OF FRIENDS IN DEFENSE OF UN CHARTER TO HOLD MINISTERIAL MEETING

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations will hold a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Participants from 18 countries – members of the group – are expected to discuss the issue of unilateralism.

UNGA HIGH-LEVEL DEBATES TO CONTINUE

The leaders of South Africa, Cuba, Morocco, Bolivia, Congo, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Libya, South Sudan, the Central African Republic are set to address the UN General Assembly.

MODI TO MEET WITH US VICE PRESIDENT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The event will be held ahead of the upcoming inaugural meeting with US President Joe Biden and the QUAD summit.

JAPAN’S SUGA TO BEGIN HIS US VISIT

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will begin his working visit to the US, during which he will participate in the first-ever in-person summit of the QUAD leaders.

The QUAD leaders of India, Japan, Australia and the US are expected to discuss the ongoing pandemic and their joint efforts to boost global vaccine supplies, the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The summit will take place on September 23-26.

ISLE OF MAN TO HOLD PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

The Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown Dependency, will hold general elections.

The voting to elect 24 members of the House of Keys, the lower chamber of the local parliament, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (07:00 to 19:00 GMT).

REPORT ON SYRIA TO BE PRESENTED AT UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

The UN Syria Commission of Inquiry will officially present its latest report covering the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, to the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The presentation will start at 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

AMCHAM CONFERENCE ON INVESTMENT IN RUSSIA TO TAKE PLACE

The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia is set to hold its annual Business & Investment Conference at the Lotte Hotel in Moscow.

The conference’s agenda will focus on the current investment climate in Russia. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is expected to attend the event.

The conference will start at 9 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT).