Everton Part Ways with Manager Sean Dyche Amid Struggles

Everton Football Club has announced the departure of manager Sean Dyche, with the club currently in the process of appointing a new manager.

Dyche’s exit comes as the Toffees find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 16th in the Premier League after 19 games this season.

In the interim, Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of the first-team affairs, aiming to guide the team through what could be a crucial period in the league. The club will be hoping for an uplift in form under the interim management as they look for a long-term solution to their managerial needs.

Read Club Statement Below

Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course.

