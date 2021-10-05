Facebook Outage Caused by Routine BGP Update Gone Wrong

Facebook’s outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update, former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said, citing a member of the social networking service’s recovery team.

“From trusted source: Person on FB recovery effort said the outage was from a routine BGP update gone wrong,” Krebs said on Twitter.

“But the update blocked remote users from reverting changes, and people with physical access didn’t have network/logical access. So blocked at both ends from reversing it,” he said.