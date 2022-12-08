Farmers advised to apply poultry manure

Madam Cecilia Adomah-Yeboah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Director of Agriculture has advised farmers in the Municipality to utilise poultry droppings, following inadequate supply of inorganic fertilizer in the system.

Mad. Adomah-Yeboah noted that whilst farmers from Cote d’Ivoire were coming to the area to load poultry manure into trucks, local farmers refused to utilise the resource because of cumbersome process to bring it to required standard for use.

She explained the agriculture extension agents (AEAs) were ready to offer technical support regarding its production for farmers, stating that poultry manure, being organic fertilizer, would better help in producing cheaper and higher yields than inorganic fertilizer.

Mad Adomah-Yeboah gave the advice when she was speaking at a durbar organised jointly by Municipal Directorate of Agriculture and the Municipal Assembly to mark the municipality’s celebration of the 38th National Farmers’ Day at Kwameasua, a farming community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

It was under the theme “Accelerating Agriculture Production through Value Addition”.

She announced the Directorate since four year’s now had presented more than 500,000 cashew seedlings to farmers in the municipality and had also worked with farmers to curb fall army worms’ invasion, improved methods in farming to boost yields and subsidised seedlings under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme in addition to the provision of free extension services to farmers by the AEAs.

Mad Adomah-Yeboah expressed appreciation to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) for collaborating with the Directorate in its activities.