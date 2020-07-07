FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. sold 874,174 vehicles in the first half of 2020, leading the domestic passenger car market, the company said on Tuesday.

From January to June, sales under the company’s brands Volkswagen, Audi, and Jetta reached 504,793 units, 301,817 units, and 67,564 units, respectively, the company said in its latest statement.

The total output of the carmaker during the six-month period reached 893,158 units.

In June alone, the company churned out 215,800 vehicles, exceeding 200,000 for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

FAW-Volkswagen is a passenger car-making joint venture between China FAW Group Co., Ltd. and Volkswagen AG. As one of the best-selling passenger vehicle manufacturers in the world’s largest auto market, it has set a sales target of 2.33 million units for 2020.

FAW-Volkswagen, established in 1991, has five production bases across China. Its sales have exceeded 20 million units since its establishment. Enditem

Advertisements