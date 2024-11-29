Friday, November 29, 2024
    FCC Approves SpaceX to Provide Satellite Coverage for Mobile Devices in Remote Areas

    The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted SpaceX approval to offer satellite coverage directly to mobile devices in areas lacking traditional connectivity through its Starlink service.

    This approval, which allows the use of Starlink’s second-generation satellites, is aimed at providing coverage in rural and remote regions across the United States.

    The FCC’s decision offers partial approval of SpaceX’s proposal, emphasizing a balance between enabling the company’s operations at lower altitudes to deliver low-latency satellite services and ensuring ongoing oversight of its satellite constellation. The Commission intends to continue monitoring SpaceX’s operations and assess potential issues.

    T-Mobile, which has partnered with SpaceX for this initiative, welcomed the decision. Ulf Ewaldsson, T-Mobile’s president of technology, expressed that the partnership is designed to eliminate mobile coverage dead zones and provide reliable connectivity for customers, no matter where they are in the country. The collaboration had already seen temporary permissions granted earlier this year, allowing Starlink to assist with communication efforts during hurricane responses.

    While SpaceX has been cleared to offer supplementary mobile coverage, the FCC has delayed decisions on several aspects of its broader application. This includes a request related to the power output of its satellites. Furthermore, the FCC has deferred SpaceX’s request to deploy additional Gen2 Starlink satellites, which would increase the total number of satellites in orbit beyond the 7,500 units already authorized, as well as satellites proposed to operate in new orbital shells ranging from 340km to 360km.

