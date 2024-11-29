Namibia Orders Starlink to Cease Operations Over Unlicensed Services

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, following reports of unlicensed operations within the country.

The move, announced on Thursday, highlights the regulatory challenges Starlink faces as it continues its expansion across Africa.

Although Starlink has applied for a telecommunications service license in Namibia, CRAN confirmed that the application is still under review and has not yet been approved. The regulator’s investigation revealed that Starlink has been operating a network in Namibia without the necessary telecommunications license, prompting the cease-and-desist order, which was dated November 26.

In its statement, CRAN instructed Starlink to immediately halt all activities in Namibia and warned the public against purchasing Starlink equipment or subscribing to its services, as these actions are currently illegal under Namibian law. To enforce the order, CRAN investigators have seized unauthorized Starlink terminals from consumers and have initiated criminal cases with the Namibian Police.

This regulatory action follows a similar incident in Cameroon earlier in 2024, where Starlink faced the seizure of its equipment at ports due to licensing non-compliance.

Despite Starlink’s growing presence in several African countries, the company has encountered resistance from state-owned telecom monopolies and faced significant regulatory hurdles in some markets. SpaceX has yet to issue a response to the cease-and-desist order in Namibia.

The situation highlights the complex regulatory landscape for satellite internet services in Africa, where strict licensing requirements and established telecom frameworks present obstacles to expansion.