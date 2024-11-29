Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Technology

    Namibia Orders Starlink to Cease Operations Over Unlicensed Services

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, following reports of unlicensed operations within the country.

    The move, announced on Thursday, highlights the regulatory challenges Starlink faces as it continues its expansion across Africa.

    Although Starlink has applied for a telecommunications service license in Namibia, CRAN confirmed that the application is still under review and has not yet been approved. The regulator’s investigation revealed that Starlink has been operating a network in Namibia without the necessary telecommunications license, prompting the cease-and-desist order, which was dated November 26.

    In its statement, CRAN instructed Starlink to immediately halt all activities in Namibia and warned the public against purchasing Starlink equipment or subscribing to its services, as these actions are currently illegal under Namibian law. To enforce the order, CRAN investigators have seized unauthorized Starlink terminals from consumers and have initiated criminal cases with the Namibian Police.

    This regulatory action follows a similar incident in Cameroon earlier in 2024, where Starlink faced the seizure of its equipment at ports due to licensing non-compliance.

    Despite Starlink’s growing presence in several African countries, the company has encountered resistance from state-owned telecom monopolies and faced significant regulatory hurdles in some markets. SpaceX has yet to issue a response to the cease-and-desist order in Namibia.

    The situation highlights the complex regulatory landscape for satellite internet services in Africa, where strict licensing requirements and established telecom frameworks present obstacles to expansion.

    Previous article
    “Nana Addo: The Legacy of Leadership” Premieres December 1, 2024, Celebrating Akufo-Addo’s Transformational Presidency
    Next article
    FCC Approves SpaceX to Provide Satellite Coverage for Mobile Devices in Remote Areas
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE