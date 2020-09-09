A fire killed eight people and seriously injured five others in central Mozambique early Wednesday, local media reported.
The victims are believed to be illegal miners, state-run Radio Mozambique said.
They were in their sleep when the fire struck their huts in Chifunde, a district in Tete province.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the radio station said.
The site of the fire is a place where illegal miners of different nationalities, including Mozambicans, Zambians and Malawians, live together, according to the report.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505