Five arrested over Anlo-Afiadenyigba robbery

Five persons have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attack on a lotto operating venture at Anlo-Afiadenyigba Junction in the Keta Municipality Friday night.

They are currently in the custody of the Volta Regional Police in Ho to assist the Police in investigations.

The arrest of five suspects out of about 20-armed robbers in the Sadaco Brothers Business Ventures (SBBV) robbery was made possible with the support and vigilance of Anlo-Afiadenyigba residents who mounted a search on the road to apprehend persons targeting the area for their robbery operations.

The residents got to know about the robbery, which started at about 2300hours and lasted for some 20 minutes after occupants in the SBBV premises called for a public announcement on the attack to be made at the community information centre triggering the community to mobilise and mount searches.

Mr Gameli Dorgbedevor, a resident of Anlo-Afiadenyigba who was part of the search team, told the Ghana News Agency that he saw the Member of Parliament for Keta carrying Police Officers in a car and told them to be alert.

“Then, some community members both men, women started gathering on the road because of the announcement. Some, wielding machetes and headed to the Junction while the rest remained in town and then, we started searching motorists. We stopped some cars, looked inside and let them go. Some motorbikes passed but one caught our attention. Of the two on the bikes, one guy had unkempt hair and an earring on, the other looked gentle.

We nearly let them go at a point but when we pressed them with questions, there were some inconsistencies and so we detained them until a car arrived from the Junction where three people had also been arrested by the search team and took them away,” he narrated.

Chief Supt Leonard Abakah, Keta Divisional Police Commander said the Police had begun investigations into the robbery incident saying, the Forensic Team was on its way from Ho to conduct some examinations needed to aid further investigations.

He noted that, the Police hoped to bring the perpetrators to book in no time as CCTV footages retrieved from the crime scene would facilitate their investigations and prosecutions and possibly resolve recent robbery incidents in the Keta area saying, already, with “two suspects coming from Keta, the Police is right to assume this may be the gang masterminding recent robberies in the Keta area.”

The Divisional Commander commended the people of Anlo-Afiadenyigba for their support to the Police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects saying, “This is the partnership we’ve been asking for to help in crime fighting.”