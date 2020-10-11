A senior Zambian government official said the country attaches great importance to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an important platform for advancing South-South cooperation and development.

Chalwe Lombe, Permanent Secretary of International Relations and Cooperation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said a lot has been achieved since the establishment of the FOCAC 20 years ago and that the cooperation between Zambia and China is expected to grow from strength to strength.

“As a result of the cooperation, the volume of trade between Zambia and China continues to grow across sectors including agriculture, trade, manufacturing, services, construction, transport, health, machinery, food processing, to mention but a few,” Lombe said in a statement to Xinhua.

He added that Chinese investment in infrastructure in Zambia has undoubtedly encouraged financial inflows to Zambia, increasing outputs and generating employment opportunities in various sectors including mining and leading to increased copper exports and earnings.

Lombe further pointed out that the on-going construction of the ultra-modern convention center in Lusaka as Zambia is to host the African Union Summit in 2022 as well as the creation of two Multi-Facility Economic Zones, which have created employment opportunities for Zambians as some of the notable achievements.

He said that China remains Zambia’s all-weather friend and that the partnership is based on pure friendship and a win-win situation for all.

Lombe also said Zambia has continued its engagement with China at both high and technical levels to ensure that Zambia maximises the benefits from FOCAC.