Football legends give workers a feel of stardom

Some workers who played a key role in the delivery of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, were given a life-time experience, as they were presented with an opportunity to play and interact with some of the legends in the history of the competition.

In a special football match played at the Al Thumama Stadium, on Monday, December 13, some of the workers had the chance to play against football legends like Cafu, Marco Materazzi, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Youri Djorkaeff and Alessandro Del Piero in 60-minute thriller.

The Al Thumama Stadium, is one of the venues selected for the World Cup, hosted eight matches of the competition.

In front of more than 5,400 friends and colleagues, 24 workers integral to the delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, took to the field to exhibit their talents against the football legends.

The workers had been part of projects related to the eight state-of-the-art stadiums and 42 training sites and were selected based on their passion for football, their involvement in their community football programmes and their past participation in the Workers’ Cup – an annual tournament organised by the SC and Qatar Football Association for all those working in the country.

Justice Boye Odoi from Ghana, who was part of the workers said in a post-match interview that he would never forget the experience.

“It was amazing. I really enjoyed everything. It was like a dream come true to see some of these guys. They are legends. The emotions were amazing, I enjoyed every bit of it. I was excited to see Alessandro Del Piero, especially, and Clarence Seedorf.

“I went one-on-one with Marco Materazzi. That was one of the exciting moments for me. I’ve always dreamed of playing with these guys or seeing them, so it was an amazing experience” he added.

Also present at the match were FIFA President, SC Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi and H.E. Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour for the State of Qatar.