An injured passenger is loaded into an ambulance at the Booysens train station near Johannesburg Friday July 17, 2015. More than 200 people were injured in a train collision in Johannesburg on Friday night, authorities said, with more injuries expected as more passengers are known to still be trapped inside the wrechage. No fatalities have been reported. (AP Photo)
Four people were killed on Friday in a serious traffic accident on Autobahn near Paderborn in the western part of Germany, according to the local police.

The first investigations showed that a broken car was lying on the left lane of the Autobahn A44 in the direction of Dortmund behind the Lichtenau junction at noon, leading to a traffic jam, according to the statement of the police.

The police added that a truck from Romania hit a car also with a Romanian license plate almost without braking and pushed the car under a truck.

Rescue workers discovered the first body in the wreckage at the first. In the afternoon, the police reported three other deaths.

The truck driver who was hit was flown to a hospital seriously injured, the second truck driver was uninjured. The motorway in the direction of Dortmund was closed.

