Four people were killed on Friday in a serious traffic accident on Autobahn near Paderborn in the western part of Germany, according to the local police.

The first investigations showed that a broken car was lying on the left lane of the Autobahn A44 in the direction of Dortmund behind the Lichtenau junction at noon, leading to a traffic jam, according to the statement of the police.

The police added that a truck from Romania hit a car also with a Romanian license plate almost without braking and pushed the car under a truck.

Rescue workers discovered the first body in the wreckage at the first. In the afternoon, the police reported three other deaths.

The truck driver who was hit was flown to a hospital seriously injured, the second truck driver was uninjured. The motorway in the direction of Dortmund was closed.