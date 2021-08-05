Frafra Community in Builsa North revived

The Frafra Community in Buluk (FRACOMB), in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region has been revived with a call for unity and togetherness among Frafras in the area.

FRACOMB was formed in 2016 but had been dormant over the years owing to postings and movement of most members out of the Municipality, while others also left for school.

The Association aims to foster unity and teamwork among members, bring the Frafra fraternity in Buluk, under one umbrella to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding among them.

FRACOMB also aims to organize social programmes to bring Frafras together and make the Association the most formidable group which champions and promotes their activities in Buluk land.

As part of initiatives to revamp the group to foster unity and togetherness among Frafras and people who can speak the gurune language in Buluk, members of FRACOMB collectively nominated colleagues among themselves to cover up vacant executive positions created as a result of the absence of some members.

The nominated executive members who are to stir affairs of FRACOMB for the next two years include, Mr Elvis Awongo, Chairman, Madam Lucy Banyimekatana, Vice-Chairperson, Madam Linda Alubanafor, Secretary, Mr Nicholas Atariba, Vice Secretary.

The rest are Mr Godfred Amobire, Financial Secretary, Mr Joseph Ayamga, Treasurer, Mr Wisdom Ayinbono Apusiga, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Simon Aristotle, Vice PRO, Madam Dorcas Awula Akolgo, Organizer and Mr Sebastian Agobre, Vice Organizer.

The nominated Chairman, who is one of the longest-serving members of FRACOMB, thanked members for the confidence reposed in them to serve as executives.

He advised the new executives to work diligently for FRACOMB to firmly stand on its feet and called for the need for all to unite so that they could collectively rebuild the group, and ensure that it serves its purpose effectively.

He observed that there were several Frafras in the Builsa land, noting that without unity and togetherness among them, they could not achieve their aim of helping members in the Municipality and also living up to their corporate social responsibility as a group.

The Chairman urged Frafras and all who could speak the Gurune language in the Municipality who had not yet registered to be full members, to do so, and further called on all to work in the interest of FRACOMB.

Mr Cletus Adongo, a member of the Association, presented pieces of face masks to members on behalf of Mr Stephen Adombire, the Acting Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) of the Sandema Hospital, who is also a member of the group, to support in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.