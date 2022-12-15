France book ticket to the World Cup final

France has made it to the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time after defeating the Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

An early-minute thunder by AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez and a late strike from Kolo Muani helped the French side to book a ticket to the next stage of the competition to face Argentina on Sunday at the Lusail stadium.

Morocco looked quite confident anytime they had the ball, with high hopes of grabbing yet another all-important win coming in against the defending champions.

Kylian Mbappe’s first opportunity of the game led to a goal as left-footed Hernandez flung himself into the air to slot in a shot in the fifth minute of the game, after the 23-year-old’s effort could not pay off.

The injury of Moroccan skipper, Romain Saiss left the defense of his side struggling to stop Ousman Dembele and Mbappe, as the two kept on tormenting the African side up front.

Olivier Giroud nearly doubled the lead for the French side in the 16th minute after he was denied by the woodworks.

The tactical 5-4-1 formation by the Moroccan side was up to the task as they made quick runs to cover up anytime they lost the ball to their opponent.

Jawad El Yamid almost got an equalizer for his side but his effort was denied by Hugo Lloris who was solid in between the sticks.

Morocco developed a strategy to send in more men upfront getting to the end of the first half of the game as they mounted lots of pressure on the European side with their long crosses, but could not make any impact as the first half of the game ended 1-0.

After recess, the second half of the game saw the Moroccan side coming all out, hoping to get back into the game.

Hakim Ziyech and Hakimi were threats to the French side as they were forced to play defensive whiles Morocco also enjoyed possession outside the 18-yard box.

Mbappe’s master mind gave the Moroccans a tough time as he managed to make his way out anytime he had the ball on the wings with his skillful play.

The Paris Saint Germain forward got it right this time round as he managed to dance through five Moroccan defenders, releasing a pass to Kolo Muani who was left with no other choice than to slot in the ball to give his side a comfortable 2-0 lead in the 79th minute of the game.

Morocco despite suffering a 2-0 defeat, still came all out to give the Europeans a tough challenge but could not get a consolation goal as Mexican referee, Cesar Ramos brought the game to an end after six minutes of additional time.

France would now face Argentina in the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup hoping to repeat their 2018 record on Sunday.